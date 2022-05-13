Declan Rice has the blessing of one of his teammates amid talk of a possible transfer.

Rice has been heavily linked with a departure from the London Stadium, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United regularly linked.

The England international is now one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, and it seems like a matter of time before he gets his big move.

Of course, that’s not to underplay West Ham, who enjoyed a fantastic campaign in the Europa League this season, and they could also qualify for next year’s edition.

But it’s clear Rice is destined for the very top, when one of the top clubs decides they want to pay big to land his services.

And amid talk of a possible move, Hammers star Michail Antonio has given his blessing over a move.

“Dec has not even touched his best yet,” Antonio told Sky Sports.

“He is unbelievable! What I see everyday in training, he’s got so much more to do and got so much more to learn but what he’s doing right now, he’s up there with the best in the Premier League already.

“And the Premier League is the best league in the world, so for me to say he’s not at his best yet – I’d say in the next two to three years is when he’ll be at his best – he’ll be unbelievable.

“One thing with Dec he won’t let anything outside of football distract him. He’ll do what he does on the field and keep concentrating on that. Whatever happens, happens for him.

MORE: Chelsea eyeing Brighton deal in bid to strengthen defence

“Obviously I enjoy playing with him, everyone wants to play with the best and I would love to keep playing with him for as long as possible.

“I’m a person that doesn’t like to convince anybody to do anything,

“I like them to be happy in their own body so whatever Dec wants to do I’ll be happy for him. I love him as a player and I love him as a person. His decision is his at the end of the day.”

West Ham are said to want more than £100million for Rice, potentially pricing him out of a move.

But as detailed by Sky Sports, the midfielder has rejected a new contract, and that could force the Hammers’ hand.