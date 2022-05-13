Everton are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Bazunu has spent the current season on loan at Portsmouth, and despite being only 20-years-old, the Manchester City goalkeeper has made 10 appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

After a successful loan, Manchester City are now considering whether to send him out on loan or allow him to leave on a permanent transfer.

According to The Independent, Everton are interested in signing Bazunu, with Manchester City keen to add a buy-back option if they were to sell the Ireland goalkeeper.

The report also adds that Frank Lampard may be looking to sell Jordan Pickford this summer, regardless of whether Everton get relegated or not, to give the English manager an increased transfer budget as they look to rebuild their squad this summer.

Everton are in financial difficulty after years of signing players on astronomical wages with very little sell-on value. After signing Vitalii Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson in January, it seems their transfer strategy has changed, and bringing in younger players who are yet to reach their peak is their new model going forward.

With Manchester City not desperate for cash, they could allow Bazunu to move for a small fee, especially if they add a buy-back clause in the contract