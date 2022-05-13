Everton eyeing up impressive Man City goalkeeper with Southampton also serious contenders

Everton are eyeing up a summer move for Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu as the 20-year-old nears a big decision on his future.

Bazunu has returned to parent club Manchester City after a very successful loan spell in League One with Portsmouth, in which the Irishman was confirmed as the players’ player of the year according to the club, and has been in talks about is future with the Manchester club.

This is according to the Irish Independent, who reports that City will either let the 20-year-old go out on loan again at a higher level next term or else leave the club on a permanent transfer with Premier League and European clubs said to be interested.

Everton have been watching Bazunu regularly this season and it’s understood they are interested in the Dubliner and are mulling over their options in the goalkeeping department states the Irish Independent.

Last week talkSPORT reported that the Toffees are ready to listen to offers for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – even if they stay up – and Bazunu could well be the Englishman’s replacement.

The Merseyside club will also face competition from Southampton, whose interest is also very strong and the fact that uncertainty hangs over the future of 34-year-old current first-choice Fraser Forster is relevant to the Irish international’s position.

Should Man City decide to sell the youngster to one of these clubs, it’s anticipated that City would explore including a buyback option, as Bazunu certainly has a bright future in the game.