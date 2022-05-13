Exclusive: Agent suspects ‘irreplaceable’ Spurs star will want Man United move if one thing happens

The curious case of Harry Kane.

The England international is undoubtedly right up there with the sport’s very best attackers.

However, after failing to lift a single major trophy during his near two-decade-long spell with the Lilywhites, the 28-year-old could go down as one of the best players never to win a trophy of any real significance.

Should that be the case for a player who is on course to score 400 professional goals, both domestically and internationally, it would be a sporting tragedy and one we’re sure the striker wants to avoid.

Widely regarded as one of the best players England has ever produced, it is understandable why the number 10 is so keen to add titles and cups to his resume and last summer saw him come close to doing just that.

Publicly stating his desire to compete for trophies, the end of last season saw Kane wanted by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

As we know now, a move failed to materialise, leaving the 28-year-old to continue with Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites and now under the direction of Italian ‘serial winner’ Antonio Conte, speculation surrounding the striker has certainly cooled down.

However, one person who suspects that could change is super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti.

Contemplating what could lead Kane to pursue a move elsewhere again, De Fanti has suggested that if Conte opts to depart London, Kane would also push for a move with Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United likely to be the forward’s preferred choice.

“I think he [Conte] is going to stay this summer but I do also think there are some doubts in the corner of his mind over whether or not the chairman is going to spend and recruit accordingly,” De Fanti wrote on his exclusive column.

“He wants a striker to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, a top midfielder and a left-footed centre-back – these are not going to be cheap players. We are talking £50m – £60m each. Will Levy sanction that? – Time will tell, but one thing I will say is, if Conte does walk away from Tottenham Hotspur, I think Kane will go too and if that does happen, the only club the Englishman would want to go to now is Manchester United.