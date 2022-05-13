Exclusive: Antonio Conte and Spurs targeting three main positions this summer

Tottenham Hotspur secured a massive three points against rivals Arsenal on Thursday evening.

With just two games left to play, the white half of London, led by hard-hitting Italian manager Antonio Conte, now find themselves back in with a chance of securing Champions League football next season.

Ahead of what is expected to be a hugely nerve-racking run-in, Conte, who will host Burnley before travelling away to already relegated Norwich City, will be keeping everything crossed that either Newcastle United or Everton can steal some points off the Gunners, who currently sit one point above the Lilywhites in fourth.

With Champions League football next season very much on the cards, should Tottenham Hotspur secure it, fans will be hoping to see chairman Daniel Levy pull out the chequebook and add some talented fresh faces to the squad.

Discussing what is on the Lilywhite’s summer agenda, Italian super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti has confirmed that Conte is keen to sign players for three key positions.

“I think he [Conte] is going to stay this summer but I do also think there are some doubts in the corner of his mind over whether or not the chairman is going to spend and recruit accordingly,” De Fanti wrote in his exclusive column.

“He wants a striker to provide cover and competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, a top midfielder and a left-footed centre-back – these are not going to be cheap players. We are talking £50m – £60m each. Will Levy sanction that? – Time will tell…”