Exclusive: Super-agent confirms Man City rejected chance to sign £63m valued Serie A star

Ahead of his contract expiring at the end of next season, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one player who could make a sensational move away from Serie A this summer.

The commanding midfielder, who is currently valued at £63m, has been one of his side’s most important players since his move from Belgian club Genk back in 2015.

Having so far featured in 292 matches, across all competitions, the Serbia international has already directly contributed to an impressive 108 goals.

MORE: Romelu Lukaku hits back at his own agent following comments made about Chelsea and future

Widely regarded as one of Serie A’s best players, this summer could see the 27-year-old sound out a new challenge in the form of England’s prestigious Premier League.

In fact, according to Italian super-agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto De Fanti, the Lazio midfielder almost moved to England’s top-flight a couple of seasons ago.

“Interestingly, a couple of years ago, I had the mandate to move Milinkovic-Savic to Manchester City,” De Fanti wrote in his exclusive column.

“Unfortunately, at the time, he wasn’t ready for the move and the club didn’t take up the chance to sign him. The timing then meant he wasn’t ready, but now he is totally, totally ready for a move to England.”

Pep Guardiola won’t lose too much sleep about failing to sign Milinkovic-Savic.

Although the 27-year-old is undoubtedly a great player, with the likes of Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne in his ranks, the Spaniard is hardly short on midfield options, or silverware.