Fabrizio Romano gives positive update on Kylian Mbappe’s future for Real Madrid

The future of Kylian Mbappe is one of football’s hottest topics heading into the summer transfer window and there have been many twists and turns already in the saga.

It has been expected for a long while now that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar would be heading to Real Madrid in the summer, as Los Blancos are his boyhood club and being a free agent the Frenchman has total control over his future.

However, last week Le Parisien reported that Mbappe is set to stay at PSG, with a contract renewal now within sight, with talks accelerating and an agreement in principle now in place.

This was quickly shut down by Mbappe’s mother, who stated that there was no agreement in place with the French side and that her son still hasn’t decided on his future.

Official statement from Kylian Mbappé’s mother ? #Mbappé “There’s NO agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club. Discussions around Kylian's future continue in great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, in the respect of all the parties”. pic.twitter.com/Xh1J62Y23G — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 5, 2022

Mbappe’s future has become a lot clearer ever since, with Fabrizio Romano stating that Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever about a deal for the World Cup winner.

The transfer guru also states that there is no official decision yet and that the PSG superstar is still thinking about where to play next season, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive.

Real Madrid are more optimistic and confident than ever on Mbappé deal. No official decision yet – Kylian is still thinking about it, but Real sources feel new contacts this week were positive. ?? #Mbappé PSG improved proposal still on the table, waiting for Kylian to decide. pic.twitter.com/Y6K32Oy6RM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022

PSG’s mega offer is still on the table but Mbappe is destined to play for the La Liga giants so why not just go now? The Frenchman is already one of the best players in the world at 23 and where better to develop further than the biggest club in the world.

Mbappe is having a monstrous season scoring 35 goals and a further 24 assists across 44 games for PSG. With a goal contribution every 0.75 matches, it is no wonder Real are desperate to get this deal wrapped up, as a player of this quality does not often come around for free.