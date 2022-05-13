Gary Neville makes top four prediction after North London Derby

Gary Neville has made his top four prediction, following Tottenham’s victory over Arsenal in the North London Derby.

Tottenham defeated their rivals in a convincing 3-0 win. Rob Holding was sent off in the first-half, meaning it was a relatively comfortable evening for Antonio Conte’s men.

The victory for Spurs has convinced Neville that they will go on to qualify for the Champions League, and he’s confident in his prediction.

“I think Tottenham will beat Burnley and Arsenal will have to win their last two matches – but I’m not sure they will. Tonight was a really big blow – I might be wrong and I’m neutral between these two clubs – but I do feel now if I had to put money on it, it would be on Tottenham,” said Neville, speaking on his podcast.

The advantage is in Arsenal’s favour, if you take a look at the league table, as they currently sit one point above Spurs. However, with Holding being sent off and Gabriel coming off injured late in the game, they could be facing an injury crisis as they approach their final two games of the season.

Tottenham also have their injury worries, with Cristian Romero ruled out for the season, and the Argentine has been instrumental in Spurs’ upturn in form over the last few months.

The race looks set to go down to the final day, where Spurs face Norwich and Arsenal host Everton.