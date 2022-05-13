Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on the future of Harry Kane.

It was a turbulent summer of last for Kane amid transfer interest from Manchester City, and transfer interest he more than entertained.

The striker made it pretty clear he wanted to leave ahead of eventually committing for the season amid reluctance to accept an offer from Daniel Levy.

Ahead of this summer, similar questions are being asked over Kane’s future, even if we now know he won’t be heading to City.

City have agreed to sign Erling Haaland and are not going to sign another big-money striker this summer.

That does not mean Kane is guaranteed to stay at Tottenham, but there has been a positive update from transfer expert Romano.

According to Romano, Kane and Conte share a fine relationship, and that can only be good news for Spurs fans.

“Kane has an excellent relationship with Antonio Conte; the Italian manager will demand confirmation of Harry among the many conditions to remain Spurs manager next season as well,” Romano told us.

“Many clubs are interested, but it will not be an easy deal despite the rumours about Manchester United: Daniel Levy intends to offer Kane a new deal, so it will be up to Harry.”