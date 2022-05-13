Juventus add another twist to the future of Barcelona star

The future of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is one that has taken many twists and turns over the course of its duration and it is one that is still yet to be resolved with the player’s contract ending upon the conclusion of the season.

According to Todofichajes, Dembélé has already decided to leave Barca and despite numerous meetings held in recent weeks, the gap between the two parties from an economic point of view is still a substantial one and in Barcelona they already consider the Frenchman lost.

Many clubs have been linked with the 24-year-old in recent months but now it seems that Juventus have stolen a march on the competition.

The Serie A side is in constant contact with the player’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, and the transfer is expected to be rushed following the conclusion of the current campaign states Todofichajes.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 for a huge initial fee of £96.8million, which potentially rose to £135.5million as reported by the BBC. The World Cup winner’s time with the Catalan side hasn’t been what he would have hoped for, due to several injury-interrupted seasons, but the Frenchman has been excellent in recent months under the management of Xavi.

This form had many thinking that the 24-year-old would stay in La Liga but that now seems to have changed, as Juventus have put a more attractive offer on the winger’s table.

This saga could yet take another turn but negotiations between the two parties are very advanced and the signing could become official in early June states Todofichajes.