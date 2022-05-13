Liverpool set to confirm new signing in next few days

Liverpool will announce the signing of Fulham’s attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho within days after pushing for the 19-year-old back in January.

The Reds signed Luis Diaz from Porto in the last window but the Merseyside club also made a push for Fulham’s Carvalho but couldn’t get the deal done in time.

A Liverpool source has told Football Insider that the club will announce the signing of Carvalho imminently after reaching a total agreement with the player as well as finalising a compensation fee with the London club.

The 19-year-old is a free agent at the end of this season and was the subject of interest for clubs such as Tottenham and Southampton according to TEAMtalk, but Liverpool are now set to win the race for the youngster.

Although the player is a free agent, the Reds will pay an initial £5million to Fulham for Carvalho and that will be supplemented by a potential £2.7million of add-ons.

These will be compensation fees for development costs as per the rules of English football and the youngster has also agreed to a five-year contract with Liverpool and will also see a significant increase in his salary.

Carvalho has been a star for Fulham this campaign and has scored 10 goals and assisted a further eight in the London club’s push for promotion. The Portuguese youngster will now continue his development under the watchful eye of Jurgen Klopp who has had great success in developing players over the years.