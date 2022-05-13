Liverpool could be set for an early transfer windfall in the summer transfer window.

The Reds will already have plans for spending this summer as they look to keep up with Manchester City.

City have already agreed a deal for superstar Erling Haaland, and Liverpool may well be feeling a little concerned over the news.

Jurgen Klopp will want to add to his squad in key areas, and departures are only going to help his case.

One of the first players out the door could be defender Nat Phillips, who has spent this season out on loan with Bournemouth.

Phillips has played a key role in helping the Cherries to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

And according to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Bournemouth are now chasing a permanent deal for the centre-back.

Konur reports that Bournemouth are readying a £6million bid in the hope of landing Phillips full-time.

Phillips is valued at £7.2million by Transfermarkt.