Man United star devastated as Newcastle decide not to sign him

Newcastle United have withdrawn from the race to sign Jesse Lingard when his Manchester United contract expires at the end of the season.

Newcastle have been linked to the Manchester United star for weeks, but now the Telegraph are claiming they will not be making a move after all.

The reason for this change of heart is said to be a result of Lingard’s wage demands, which are too much for the Saudi-backed Newcastle. The club could afford him, of course, but they have concerns about how such a deal would impact their overall wage structure.

The United midfielder is seeking a contract worth more than £150,000 per week, as well as a signing-on fee. By making such a commitment, Newcastle would be setting a precedent that may harm them in future negotiations for other stars.

Lingard will leave Man United at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract, with the academy graduate having made more than 200 appearances for the Red Devils’ first team.

The 29-year-old is stuck for options in the summer following the Magpies’ decision to back out and is now left with a return to West Ham or Fulham according to journalist Rudy Galetti, who reported that the pair are interested in the midfielder along with Newcastle last week.

Lingard wants to stay in the Premier League, according to Galetti, and his best bet could now be West Ham; where the United man scored nine goals and 5 assists in just 16 games during his loan spell in London last season.