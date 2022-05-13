Manchester City have unveiled a statue of Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine striker is a City legend having spent 10 years at the club, scoring as many as 184 Premier League goals in 275 league appearances.

Aguero finally moved on in 2021, joining Barcelona, but things did not pan out for him.

After just four La Liga appearances, he was forced to retire to a heart issue that was noticed during a game.

Aguero is now enjoying the game from the sidelines, but in the meantime, City have unveiled a new statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentine scored the biggest goal in City history when he netted a stoppage time winner against QPR in 2012 to win the Premier League.

And today marks the 10-year anniversary, with City choosing to honour the occasion with the new statue.

The statue was designed by award-winning sculptor Andy Scot and it is located on the East side of the Etihad Stadium.