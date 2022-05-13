Manchester United dealt blow in pursuit of Barcelona star

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

De Jong has made the step up to Barcelona with ease, and the Dutch midfielder has already amassed 139 appearances since signing in 2019. Despite an upturn in form since the arrival of Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona have had a disappointing season overall, barely putting up a fight with Real Madrid who won the league with relative ease.

De Jong has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, according to Sky Sports, but a fresh report from Mundo Deportivo could mean it might not be a straightforward deal to bring in the 25-year-old.

Is Manchester United the right move for De Jong?

The report states that De Jong’s priority for next season is to play in the Champions League, and Manchester United were unable to qualify after a disappointing campaign. Another year in Spain could still be on the cards for De Jong, with Xavi’s side qualifying for the Champions League despite a poor season in La Liga.

De Jong may be tempted by the recent appointment of Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager. The pair worked together at Ajax, and if De Jong has faith in Ten Hag’s ability to achieve Champions League status, a move may materialise in the future.

If the 25-year-old is willing to be patient and have confidence in the rebuild led by Ten Hag, then now could be the time for him to move to England before they turn their attention to alternative transfer targets.