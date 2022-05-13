Manchester United star gets married in surprise wedding

Manchester United defender has married Fern Hawkins in a surprise wedding.

According to The Mirror, Maguire has married Fern Hawkins in a small, low-key wedding. The guests were reportedly only told the venue hours before the ceremony commenced in Crewe.

A bigger wedding is planned in France for the summer, where more guests will be allowed to attend, but the official marriage happened in the UK this week.

Jordan Pickford will be attending the wedding, with his wife Megan Davison being a bridesmaid to Hawkins.

The couple have been together for over ten years, and it’s not clear as to why they wanted the wedding to be kept under wraps.

However, with recent heavy criticism towards Maguire, including fans sending him bomb threats to his home (via The Guardian), it seems the England international is trying to keep him and his family out of the limelight for now.

Maguire has recently been dropped from the Manchester United starting eleven, and probably wants to keep a low profile until next season. Some time away from football and out of the eyes of the media will hopefully do the 29-year-old some good.