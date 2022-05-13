Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new deal at the club after recently winning an end of season award.

Garnacho won the Manchester United young player of the year recently, an award previously taken home by Ryan Giggs, Marcus Rashford, and Paul Scholes.

The Manchester club will want to ensure they keep hold of the 17-year-old, who also scored twice in the FA Youth Cup final this week.

According to the Daily Mail, Garnacho is in line for a new contract at Manchester United as a reward for his fine season at youth level. The Madrid born winger has recently been named in Manchester United’s first-team squad and made his debut against Chelsea in April.

Manchester United recently won the FA Youth Cup, and Garnacho was a key figure in their success this season. Not only scoring twice in the final, the 17-year-old scored seven times in six games to help them lift the trophy.

Garnacho follows in the footsteps of Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Elanga, who all received a new deal a few months after making their first-team debut.

Erik ten Hag being appointed as Manchester United manager could be exciting news for Garnacho due to the Dutch manager often showing faith in younger players, especially during his time at Ajax.