Mikel Arteta has issued his verdict on the Premier League top four race after his side’s defeat to Tottenham.

The Gunners were hammered 3-0 in the north London derby, with Tottenham closing the gap to just one point.

Harry Kane scored twice, and Son Heung-min added another, with Arsenal not helped by the sending off of Rob Holding in the first half.

Arteta was left furious with the decisions during the game, with Spurs also awarded a penalty for the first goal.

And after the game, he opened up on the top four race and where the defeat leaves Arsenal.

He told the Sky Sports cameras: “We have two games to play, each of us, it’s in our hands and now we have to do our job.

“What we showed from today in this stadium [on what to do on Sunday].”

Arsenal remain one point clear of Tottenham heading into the final two games, and they know two wins will guarantee them Champions League football.

The Gunners face Newcastle and Everton in their final two games, while Tottenham face relegation candidates Burnley and already relegated Norwich City.