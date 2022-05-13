Newcastle believe England striker wants to join them

Everton FC Newcastle United FC
Newcastle believe Everton striker and England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin wants to join the North East club.

Calvert-Lewin has struggled this season on and off the pitch. An injury kept him out for the majority of the season and since returning, he’s failed to get back up to match fitness.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are ready to make a bid for the Everton star, and they believe he is interested in a move to St James Park.

If Eddie Howe can rekindle the form Calvert-Lewin showed under Carlo Ancelotti, then it could be a shrewd signing for Newcastle.

