Newcastle are favourites to sign Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer.

Newcastle look set to spend big this summer, with their first pre-season transfer window under the new ownership.

According to talkSPORT, Newcastle are keen on signing Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with his contract due to expire next summer.

Brendan Rodgers also looks set for a busy summer with Leicester, as they plan to overhaul their current squad after a disappointing Premier League season.