Newcastle set to beat West Ham and Everton in the race for Premier League star

West Ham are said to have dropped out of the race to sign Burnley defender James Tarkowski on a free transfer this summer.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who report that the Hammers expect Newcastle to land the England international ahead of themselves and Everton in the upcoming transfer window.

Tarkowski is set to leave Burnley upon the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, having spent six years with the Clarets since joining the club back in 2016 from Brentford.

West Ham have long been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, while Newcastle were said to be keen to land the defender in January as they looked to solve their centre-back problem at the time.

Eddie Howe is still looking to add another centre-back since signing Dan Burn in January and the Magpies seem to be closing in on the arrival of the Burnely man.

The reason for West Ham pulling out is said to be a result of the club not being willing to increase the Englishman’s £50k-a-week wages, which Newcastle can easily afford reports the Mirror.

Everton were also linked with the 29-year-old, which was reported by Football Insider last month. The Mirror’s report fails to mention the Toffees so one wonders if they are truly out of the race?

Still, Newcastle have the financial might to persuade the centre-back to join them in the summer and it looks likely that Tarkowski will play on Tyneside next season.