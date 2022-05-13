Newcastle set to wear new Saudi Arabia-inspired kit

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle look set to wear a new Saudi Arabia-inspired away shirt for the 2022-2023 season.

Newcastle were taken over by Saudi owners during this season, and the new owners look set to unveil a new kit, inspired by their home country, as seen in the tweet below.

Luckily for Newcastle fans, the owners aren’t looking to change the traditional colours of Newcastle, as the leaked jersey is only their away kit.

There was a lot of controversy when the Saudi ownership took over, but there’s no doubting they’ve had an immediate impact at the club, as they sailed away from the relegation zone with ease.

