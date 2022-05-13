Newcastle United considering transfer move for Chelsea loan exile

Newcastle United are said to be eyeing a move for a current Chelsea exile.

The Magpies are expected to spend significantly to improve their squad this summer given their new-found wealth.

But they already know it is not a case of shopping for superstars, still having to live by Financial Fair Play rules.

Eddie Howe is going to have to shop smartly, and he has a number of areas in need of strengthening, including up top and at the back.

And in the case of the former, a current Chelsea star is attracting attention.

According to INews, Newcastle have watched Armando Broja during his loan spell with Southampton this season.

And they have been impressed, reportedly lining up a bid ahead of this summer.

Broja has scored nine times in 37 appearances across all competitions for Southampton this season.

And the Toon are said to be lining up a permanent deal for the 20-year-old, who has a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

