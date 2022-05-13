Newcastle United are said to be eyeing a move for a current Chelsea exile.
The Magpies are expected to spend significantly to improve their squad this summer given their new-found wealth.
But they already know it is not a case of shopping for superstars, still having to live by Financial Fair Play rules.
Eddie Howe is going to have to shop smartly, and he has a number of areas in need of strengthening, including up top and at the back.
And in the case of the former, a current Chelsea star is attracting attention.
According to INews, Newcastle have watched Armando Broja during his loan spell with Southampton this season.
And they have been impressed, reportedly lining up a bid ahead of this summer.
Broja has scored nine times in 37 appearances across all competitions for Southampton this season.
And the Toon are said to be lining up a permanent deal for the 20-year-old, who has a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.