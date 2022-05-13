Premier League Manager of the Season nominees announced

The Premier League Manager of the Season nominees have just been announced with Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp leading the way for the award.

In addition to those two men, who have been contesting the title this season, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira have also deservedly been nominated for this individual accolade.

Pep Guardiola will be seen as the favourite for the award this season as the City boss is set to guide his side to a fourth Premier League title in five years and has done incredibly well to hold off a very good Liverpool side.

All the other nominees would also be fully deserving of the award and it wouldn’t be surprising if another manager was announced as the winner.

Klopp has been in the title picture this season, Howe has done remarkable work in keeping Newcastle up, Vieira could guide Palace to a top-half finish this season and Frank has also been incredible with newly-promoted Brentford.

The list is a fairly accurate one but if there is one person who could feel hard done by for being left out, it is Mikel Arteta. The Arsenal boss is in pole position to guide the Gunners to a top-four finish despite being behind Tottenham and Manchester United in many people’s eyes before the start of the season for the spot and it would be a great season for the London side should they qualify for the Champions League.

Nevertheless, it is a great list but it is hard to see past the man top of the table at present.