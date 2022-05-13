Premier League Player of the Season nominees announced with some big names left off the list

It’s award season in the football world and the nominees for the Premier League player of the season have just been announced. 

From the two title contenders, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold make the list, along with Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo. The rest of the nominees are Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

All the nominees have had fantastic seasons for their respected clubs and deserve to be in with a shot of winning the award, but there are a few notable names missing that should have at least got a nomination.

Alisson Becker has arguably been Liverpool’s best player this season and has come up with big moments continuously for his side. The Liverpool man should be in contention to win the award and the fact he hasn’t even got a nomination is baffling.

Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva are two other names that can count themselves unfortunate to miss out as the pair have been integral to their side’s success this campaign.

Although not having his best season, Cristiano Ronaldo is another that should have at least been given a nomination as his 18 goals in the Premier League have been vital to Manchester United’s current position in the table.

Although many don’t see these awards as important, there is another side that loves this time of year and are often riled up by nominations for these individual accolades. Many of these awards favour attacking players and therefore should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It is expected that either Liverpool’s Salah or Man City’s De Bruyne will win this award this year as both have had good moments throughout the season and both have been fighting for the tile all season long.

 

