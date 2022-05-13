PSG have joined the race for Arsenal transfer target Arnaut Danjuma, as they potentially prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe.

Danjuma has made the step up to top division football with ease, after signing for Villarreal from English Championship side Bournemouth. The Dutch winger has been a key figure in Unai Emery’s side, who managed to reach the Champions League semi-final.

According to Fichajes, PSG are now interested in Danjuma, with Mbappe and Angel Di Maria potentially leaving the club. Todo Fichajes also reported that Liverpool were interested in the Dutchman, and it could be a busy summer for the 25-year-olds agent.

Danjuma has played out wide and through the middle at Villarreal, scoring 16 goals in all competitions this season. His versatility could be attractive to both PSG and Arsenal, who like to play a fluid front three.

If PSG do lose Di Maria and Mbappe, then Danjuma could be the ideal signing. The latter has regularly played through the middle and out wide, so the Dutchman could be a like for like replacement.

How likely is an Arsenal transfer for Danjuma?

Arsenal will be looking for an attacker this summer, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract. Despite naturally being a winger, Mikel Arteta could look to utilise him in a centre forward role, where he has been most impressive this season.

Not only do Arsenal need a striker, but adding depth in wide areas will also be important in the summer. With the Gunners looking to qualify for European football, they will need a deeper squad to be able to compete in all competitions.