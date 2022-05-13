PSG look set to rival Manchester United and Arsenal for the signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez is currently enjoying his best season in senior football, scoring 34 goals in 41 games this season. His performances in the Champions League have undoubtedly excited interested parties, and the 22-year-old could be moving this summer.

According to L’Equipe, via Ojogo, PSG have now entered the race to sign the Uruguayan. The report also states that Manchester United and Arsenal have recently shown interest in Nunez, so it’s set to be an exciting battle to secure his signature this summer.

PSG are eyeing up potential Kylian Mbappe replacements, with his contract due to expire this summer. Manchester United and Arsenal will also be interested in a striker this summer, with both clubs losing players in this area.

Could Nunez be moving to Manchester United or Arsenal?

Manchester United will be in the market for a replacement for Edinson Cavani, with his contract due to expire this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is also reaching the latter stages of his career, so signing a young forward to rival him next season could be a smart move, and Nunez can eventually replace him as their number nine.

Arsenal are in a similar position, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract this summer. The pair have only scored eight league goals between them this season, so even if one of them was to sign a new deal, bringing in a striker with a goal record like Nunez could still be a priority for Mikel Arteta.