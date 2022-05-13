Romelu Lukaku hits back at his own agent following comments made about Chelsea and future

Romelu Lukaku has posted on his social media accounts a statement that hits back at his own agent, Federico Pastorello after he spoke to the media about Chelsea and the Belgian striker’s future at the club.

The Italian agent stated that Lukaku’s future would be clearer in the summer, once the club’s new owners are in charge, suggesting there could be a move away from Stamford Bridge in the summer just one year after re-joining the club.

Pastorello said via the Mirror: “For the parameters of the transfer, no one could have expected such a situation. I do not discuss the technical choices, but it is obvious that there was a problem.

“The numbers, however, must be weighed: he is the team’s best scorer, with a low playing time compared to his teammates. The situation must be carefully evaluated, now they have to defend their place in the Champions League, they have the FA Cup final: Romelu is focused on this, we have not talked about anything else.

“But we cannot speculate: Chelsea have defined the transfer [sale] of the club, we do not know the interlocutors, let alone if we can hypothesise talks with Inter or Milan. We must wait.”

In light of these comments, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel responded to the commotion with a pointed message to the Belgian’s agent during his press conference earlier today.

When asked to comment on the situation, the German coach said: “If he plans to talk with the owner then maybe it’s not his plan to talk with me.

“If he gets a meeting, maybe he can talk. It’s his right and we will talk to anybody and evaluate the situation of any player including Romelu.”

This is yet again more unnecessary drama surrounding the Chelsae striker after his interview with Sky Italia earlier this season, which somewhat derailed the 29-year-olds season. Lukaku has started to look like his old self in his last two games scoring three goals and knowing that has hit back at his agent for the comments ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup final.

The Chelsea striker said on his Instagram story: “Never ever will I let someone speak for me… I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way as possible.

“So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club… not in my name,” said Lukaku.

Official statement by Romelu Lukaku on his social media accounts ?? #CFC “I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team”. ??? pic.twitter.com/kcJS2UajMl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022

This is an amazing response from the Belgian international as he doesn’t want a repeat of last time. This was a stupid decision from the Belgians’ agent and it has even made his client mad.