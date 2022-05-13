Arsenal legend Sol Campbell believes Eddie Nketiah could complete summer move to West Ham.

The 22-year-old is out of contract and believes he could get more game time if he leaves Arsenal for another club in Premier League.

“There are a couple of teams watching Nketiah,” said Campbell.

“They are watching his progress.

“They are watching if he gets unhappy with the scenario. West Ham are floating around at the same time.

“But he’s a top, top player. He is growing in confidence. And that’s what centre-forward needs. He’s a young lad and an Arsenal man.” – finished Campbell for TalkSport.

Moyes has been looking for a back-up striker since January but West Ham failed to make a move and now are finishing the season with only Michail Antonio as a lone striker.

Nketiah would relish a move to London Stadium and could make a strong competition for Antonio for next season as Stratford-based club is aiming for European football next season.