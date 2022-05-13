Tottenham and Everton are among the clubs in the race for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Palhinha has been a regular in the Sporting side for a few years now, and spent some time on loan at Braga before that. However, this year he has kicked on even more, and received his first Portugal cap in 2021. Since then, he has played 12 times for his country, and his performances are attracting the interest of clubs around Europe.

Jeunes Footeux are now reporting that Tottenham and Everton are interested in the Sporting midfielder, along with Wolves, Leicester, and Sevilla. The 26-year-old is reportedly set to leave the club this summer, and a few Premier League sides are looking to reinforce their midfield.

With Everton struggling towards the foot of the Premier League, it may be difficult to attract a player like Palhinha, especially if he has interest from Tottenham, who could be playing in the Champions League next season.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile-Hojberg are both playing exceptionally well under Antonio Conte since he came in, so Palhinha may find it difficult to immediately break into the starting eleven. However, with the prospect of European football next season, Conte will be hoping to improve his squad depth due to the congested fixture list.