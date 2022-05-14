“Absolute bargain” – Fans react as 21-year-old Liverpool defender keen to move to newly promoted side

Newly promoted side Fulham and Premier League title-chasers Liverpool have a great working relationship.

Both sides have recently reached agreements that have included defender Neco Williams joining the Londoners on loan and attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho moving to Anfield in time for next season.

Looking to extend their business deals, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Cottagers would like to turn Williams’ six-month loan permanent at the end of the season and the player himself is also keen on the idea.

MORE: Liverpool superstar set to make compromises and sign huge new deal with the Reds until 2026

After featuring in just 33 senior matches for the Reds across a two-year period, Williams has struggled to cement a regular spot down – perhaps unsurprising considering he has been up against the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nevertheless, following what has been a lack of game-time since his promotion to Jurgen Klopp’s senior first team back in 2020, Williams jumped at the chance to join Marco Silva’s Fulham – a place where he would be an automatic starter.

Having joined during the January transfer window, the 21-year-old Welshman has already featured in 15 matches, directly contributing to four goals along the way.

Discussing the possibility of signing the youngster on a permanent deal, Silva, who spoke to reporters last month, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, said: “He is improving each game, even in the last game against QPR where he didn’t start the game like we would have wanted him to because of the way they approached the game, he was much better second half.

“His intensity and the way he supported our offensive game has been fantastic and he is a young lad who always gives his best. I am pleased with the way he has adapted at our football club, but talking about his future is too early for us.”

Reacting to the news that Williams could be set for a permanent departure from Anfield, several fans have been quick to take to social media to air their views.

That is an absolute bargain. — elbiffa (@elbiffamark) May 14, 2022

I have to disagree with you there, mate. Neco Williams was the answer for a backup right back but he has decided to leave for more first team football. We are replacing a 21 year old Welsh right back playing for Fulham, with a 18 year old Scottish right back playing for Aberdeen. — T J A (@TJAndrews93) May 12, 2022

we don’t want or need him, such a waste of money https://t.co/tisp8vj1Mj — Dan (@danffc10) May 14, 2022