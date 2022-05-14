Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Argentine forward Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz is currently playing for Racing Club in Argentina and has managed 43 appearances despite being only 19-years-old. His current deal is set to expire in 2026, but he does have an appealing release clause which could tempt the North London clubs.

According to Marca (via The Daily Express), Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Alcaraz, alongside Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan. The report also states that the Argentine has a £22m release clause in his contract, but they may settle for a little less than that.

Alcaraz is looking to follow in the footsteps of a fellow Argentine, Lautaro Martinez. Martinez also played for Racing Club, before making the step up to Inter Milan.

Signing a relatively unknown player from South America can often present a huge risk, but there have been plenty of stars unearthed from the continent. However, Racing Club could be willing to allow Alcaraz to leave for a fee of just £17.5m, which is a bargain in today’s market.