Arsenal in talks for talented 19-year-old Brazilian winger

Arsenal are in talks with Sao Paulo over the transfer of Brazilian winger Marquinhos who could sign for the Gunners for just €3million this summer.

The 19-year-old is out of contract with the Brazilian side in 2024 and the club wants to sell him now rather than risk losing him on a free when that time comes. A meeting took place yesterday between the two clubs as there are still details to discuss before reaching a full agreement.

Sao Paulo have tried to convince him to sign an extension but he has turned down their offer and could now be set for the Premier League.

Talks ongoing between Arsenal and São Paulo for Brazilian winger Marquinhos [2003]. New meeting took place today, there are still details to discuss before full agreement ?? #AFC Fee around €3m as per @geglobo – São Paulo need to sell Marquinhos or they will lose him on a free. pic.twitter.com/8HadWYlvsc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2022

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves and Atletico Madrid have also shown an interest in Marquinhos but are set to lose the race as Arsenal are expected to finalise terms in the coming days.

The Brazilian is a winger who can play on both sides but is predominately used on the right. The 19-year-old has incredible speed and dribbling, impeccable ball control and is very agile in his movements. The youngster still needs to improve his decision making but that will come with time under the watchful eye of Mikel Arteta.

Marquinhos will join the list of top Brazilian players that have played for Arsenal and will have fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel to help him settle in at the North London club.