Arsenal look set to make first summer signing after agreeing fee for Serie A star

Arsenal look set to make their first summer signing after agreeing a fee for Bologna defender Aaron Hickey.

Hickey is a young, Scottish left-back who has been catching the eye of European clubs, after becoming a regular in Bologna’s side at the age of 19.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal have now agreed a fee for the left-back, which is believed to be in the region of €20m. Napoli were also interest in Hickey, but it appears Arsenal have won the race.

Kieran Tierney is Arsenal’s usual starting left-back, but regular injuries have forced Mikel Arteta to explore the market for a backup. Nuno Tavares has deputised at times in Tierney’s absence, but he has struggled to find form since joining the club.

Tierney has suffered six different injuries since joining the club in 2019, so bringing in a fellow Scotsman in Hickey could be a smart move.

Hickey may have been attracted to Arsenal due to Arteta’s faith shown in youngsters. The North London club have the lowest average age of players used this season, and Arsenal’s recruitment strategy seems to be targeting young players and giving them a first-team opportunity.

The Scottish international took the brave decision to move abroad to pursue his career, and it seems to have paid off.