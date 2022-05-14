Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe has dropped a hint on his future with an Instagram post.

Pepe has been linked with a move to Sevilla in recent weeks, via Todo Fichajes, after a disappointing few years at Arsenal. The winger signed from Lille in 2019 but has failed to live up to the hype after scoring 22 league goals in his final season at the French club.

The Ivorian has now announced on his Instagram that he will be switching management, and his caption could be dropping a hint that he will be looking for a move away in the future, as seen below.

“I fully trust in Luis Ferrer and his team to help me doing the right choices, and get to new summits and challenges in the best possible way. My family and I are really looking forward to what’s next, and I’m more motivated than ever to pursue my goals for the end of the season and the year to come,” said Pepe.

Pepe has hinted about “new summits and challenges” which could add fuel to the rumours of him leaving the club. If Pepe was planning to stay at Arsenal, then there would be very little reason to mention any potential new challenges.