Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele looks set to leave Barcelona, with his contract expiring in June. No new deal has been finalised for the Frenchman, and many European clubs are monitoring the situation.

According to Todo Fichajes, Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea have been interested in the last few months, but a fresh report from Sky Sports has claimed that Bayern Munich are now in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Dembele has struggled at times since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. The French winger signed for Barcelona for a fee of around £135.5m, according to BBC, and the Spanish giants are unlikely to recoup any of the money they paid for him.

The talent that Dembele possessed is frightening, but he hasn’t been able to fulfil his potential in Spain. A fresh move away from Barcelona could be what’s needed to revive his career, and due to his contract expiring, signing him will present a minimal risk for any interested parties.

Manchester United may find it difficult to attract Dembele, due to their failure to qualify for Champions League football this season.