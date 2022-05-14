Bayern Munich join Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Barcelona star

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Bayern Munich have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Dembele looks set to leave Barcelona, with his contract expiring in June. No new deal has been finalised for the Frenchman, and many European clubs are monitoring the situation.

According to Todo Fichajes, Manchester United, PSG, and Chelsea have been interested in the last few months, but a fresh report from Sky Sports has claimed that Bayern Munich are now in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Ousmane Dembele in action for Barcelona.

More Stories / Latest News
(Photo) Mo Salah forced out of FA Cup final through injury
Newcastle look set to battle Arsenal for the signing of 25-year-old
(Video) Trent Alexander-Arnold sprays obscene outside-of-the-boot pass to Luis Diaz vs. Chelsea

Dembele has struggled at times since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund. The French winger signed for Barcelona for a fee of around £135.5m, according to BBC, and the Spanish giants are unlikely to recoup any of the money they paid for him.

The talent that Dembele possessed is frightening, but he hasn’t been able to fulfil his potential in Spain. A fresh move away from Barcelona could be what’s needed to revive his career, and due to his contract expiring, signing him will present a minimal risk for any interested parties.

Manchester United may find it difficult to attract Dembele, due to their failure to qualify for Champions League football this season.

More Stories Ousmane Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.