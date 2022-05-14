Carlo Ancelotti has spoken on the future of Eden Hazard amid interest from Arsenal.

The Belgian winger has had a tough time at Real Madrid since joining from Chelsea, only managing six goals in 65 appearances. Hazard was highly-regarded as one of the best players in the world during his time at Chelsea, but he’s struggled to even break into the Real Madrid time in recent years.

Arsenal were considering a move for the Real Madrid winger, according to Foot Mercato, and Ancelotti has now spoken out on Hazard’s future at the club, as seen in the tweet below from Fabrizio Romano.

Carlo Ancelotti announces: “Eden Hazard will stay here at Real Madrid next season”. ???? #RealMadrid @SQuirante “Hazard’s plan is very clear, he wants to show his quality next season”. pic.twitter.com/X1YDKbZAGo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 14, 2022

Ancelotti has confirmed Hazard will be staying at the club, despite his poor form and recent injuries. The 31-year-old moved to Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £150m, according to BBC, so the Spanish giants may be hoping to give him one last chance or risk making a significant loss on the player.

Real Madrid have very little chance of recouping even close to what they paid for him, so will be hoping Ancelotti can rekindle the sort of form he produced whilst at Chelsea.