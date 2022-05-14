Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed FA Cup final line-ups: Diaz and Lukaku both start

Chelsea and Liverpool are preparing to face off for the right to be crowned this season’s FA Cup winners.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool reached Saturday’s prestigious final by knocking out Crystal Palace and Manchester City in the semi-final stage, respectively.

Two of England’s biggest clubs will collide at Wembley Stadium later on Saturday with Thomas Tuchel looking to lift his 11th major trophy as a coach and his fourth as Chelsea boss.

Jurgen Klopp, on the hand, is still gunning for an unprecedented quadruple and although the Premier League looks to be a little too far out of reach, the Reds will still be desperate to make it a domestic cup double after winning the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign.

With an eye-watering 15 FA Cup trophies between them, Saturday’s Wembley showpiece, which will see a new champion crowned following holders Leicester City’s exit earlier in the tournament, has all the hallmarks to be one of the best games of the season.

Ahead of this weekend’s important showdown in the country’s capital, both Tuchel and Klopp have named their starting 11s.

Saturday’s final is scheduled to kick off at 4.45 pm (UK time) and will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV.