Fabrizio Romano gives huge update on Gabriel Jesus’ move to Arsenal

In recent weeks Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus as they look to sign a striker in the upcoming window.

The Gunners are set to lose both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah this summer as both players’ contracts come to an end in North London and there is no update on a new one for either player.

Jesus has been earmarked as a potential signing for the Gunners’ striker’s role and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal are now preparing the opening bid for the City forward.

Man City want around €50-60m to sell the 25-year-old this summer as the Brazilian is an important squad player for Pep Guardiola, but the City boss will now have Erling Haaland to call upon next season after confirming the signing of the Norweigian this week.

Arsenal are preparing the opening bid for Gabriel Jesus. Manchester City want around €50-60m to sell Gabriel this summer, even if his current deal won't be extended. Arsenal already discussed with Gabriel's agent. "We like the project", agent Pettinati told me.

According to the Daily Mail, Gabriel Jesus’ agent confirmed this week that the Man City striker has held talks with Arsenal and is interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium. Romano confirms as much, stating that the player’s agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has told him “We like the project.”

Jesus has been at City since 2017 and the 25-year-old has scored 58 goals and assisted a further 29 in 157 Premier League appearances. This season the Brazilian’s numbers read 13 goals and 12 assists across 39 games, numbers Arsenal hope to see reproduced in North London next season should they sign the forward.