Fulham and Liverpool set to do business again over right-back with the Reds set to sign replacement

Fulham have registered their interest in a permanent deal for Liverpool star Neco Williams after the right-back spent the second half of the season on loan with the London club.

A Fulham source has told Football Insider that they are keen to convert Williams’ loan into a permanent deal as they search the market for a new right-back ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

The 21-year-old played 14 times for the Cottagers this season and scored two goals and two assists during his loan spell. The Welshman played a big part in helping Fulham return to the Premier League and it is a division they hope to stay in for longer than just a single season.

This is a deal that could come to fruition for Fulham as Liverpool already have a replacement for the Welshman lined up. According to the Express, Jurgen Klopp is closing in on the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6million, with the 18-year-old set to deputise for Trent Alexander-Arnold next season.

Fulham and Liverpool also have to conclude their business for midfielder Fabio Carvalho, who is set to be announced as a Red soon according to Football Insider, after reaching a total agreement with the player as well as finalising a compensation fee with the London club.

The next few weeks should be busy for both clubs as they prepare for next season.