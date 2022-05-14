Inter Milan star reaches initial agreement with Chelsea

Chelsea are in talks to sign Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, who looks set to leave the club in the summer.

Perisic is out of contract in June this year, so a move away from the Italian club looks likely. The experienced Croatian has made over 500 appearances at club level and has been capped 113 times by his country.

According to Sports Mediaset (via Metro), Chelsea have reached an initial agreement with Perisic, subject to a medical. No deal will be able to be completed until the restrictions held against the club are lifted, but the takeover led by Todd Boehly is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

The versatility of Perisic could be attractive to Thomas Tuchel, as the 33-year-old can play in attacking positions as well as at wing-back. He is also comfortable playing on either side, so could be adequate cover for four or five positions.

Tuchel has been forced to utilise Ruben Loftus-Cheek in wing-back positions at times this season, with no natural cover for Reece James. Perisic played as a wing-back under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan, so it could be a sensible signing from Chelsea.