Jude Bellingham has broke silence on his future amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder moved to Germany as a 17-year-old and has cemented himself as a key player in the German side. Playing regularly in the Champions League and Bundesliga, the England international played 43 games for them this season, scoring six goals.

According to Metro, Manchester United and Liverpool have shown interest in the Dortmund midfielder, and he’s now spoken about his future at the club.

“The only future I think about is the next game for Dortmund. I look forward to next season. I look forward to it starting again. But yes, I will be here next season and I will be ready,” Bellingham told Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (via Metro).

Bellingham has now confirmed he will be at Dortmund next season, and it could be the right decision to continue his development. The 18-year-old is playing regular football and will be playing in the Champions League next season. A move to Manchester United or Liverpool may temporarily disrupt his playing time, which could affect his chances of playing for England in the World Cup.

However, we’ve seen in recent years that playing abroad can hamper your chances with England. Fikayo Tomori has been performing exceptionally well for AC Milan in Italy, and with England struggling for options at centre back, he would have been expecting a call-up.

In Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad, Tomori wasn’t named, despite him being a starter for Milan who sit top of the Serie A.