Juventus star’s agent has held talks with multiple Premier League clubs ahead of summer move

Paulo Dybala’s agent has held talks with Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal over a possible move this summer as the Juventus star’s contract with the club is set to end.

This is according to transfer journalist, Ekrem Konur, who has also stated that Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in the Argentine star.

Dybala has spent his career in Italy since 2012 and got his big move to Juventus in 2015. As the Argentine’s contract was coming to an end, the pair failed to agree on new terms and after seven years the 28-year-old could be set to move to another European League.

The centre-forward isn’t as good as he used to be but has shown signs on occasions. The Argentine has played 37 games for Juve this season and has bagged himself 15 goals and six assists so far.

Man United are looking for a new striker this summer and the 26-year-old could be a solid partner for Cristiano Ronaldo, having occupied that role at Juventus.

Arsenal are also on the hunt for a forward to replace Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who look set to leave North London as their contracts are also expiring. The Argentine can play up top or in the ten position so this good be a good move for the Gunners.

As for Newcastle, Dybala is a big enough name and his signing could be a statement from the Magpies as they look to climb the Premier League table following their takeover.

This should be an interesting race for the Juventus man as there seems to be a lot of interest in the player, surprisingly.