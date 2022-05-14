Liverpool and Chelsea enter the race for Arsenal star

Liverpool are Chelsea have reportedly entered the race for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah has picked up some form in recent weeks, after struggling to break into the Arsenal team over the last few years. The England youth international is out of contract in the summer, and the 22-year-old striker is not short of interested parties.

According to 90min, Liverpool and Chelsea have now entered the race to sign Nketiah, alongside Everton, West Ham, Newcastle, and Crystal Palace.

However, the report also states that Nketiah is exploring his options due to his ambition to play regular first-team football. Chelsea and Liverpool might find it difficult to offer these promises to Nketiah, due to their world-class squad.

Is a move to Chelsea or Liverpool likely for the Arsenal star?

Chelsea have Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, and even Armando Broja coming back from loan. Although the trio have all had their struggles this season, you’d be surprised to see Nketiah take their place.

Liverpool rarely play with an out-and-out number nine and have utilised Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, and Sadio Mane in false nine roles this season.

Moves to the other clubs mentioned seem more likely, as you could make a case for Nketiah breaking into each team’s starting eleven.