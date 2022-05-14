Liverpool dealt blow in their pursuit of Jarrod Bowen

West Ham are set to offer forward Jarrod Bowen a “huge” new contract to fend off his growing army of admirers, which includes Liverpool, who are seriously interested in the 25-year-old.

A West Ham source has told Football Insider that the club are planning to open talks with Bowen within weeks as they look to secure him to a new long-term deal.

Bowen’s contract with the Irons expires in 2025 but the season the Englishman is having has ramped up the interest of many clubs, some of which were interested before the current campaign.

The 25-year-old is having the best season of his career so far, scoring 16 goals and assisting a further 13 and many think it will earn the West Ham man a call up to the England squad for the World Cup in November.

One of the clubs that have been constantly linked to Bowen, is Liverpool, and it is believed that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the 25-year-old.

The Reds are believed to have serious interest in the winger according to transfer insider Dean Jones, who told GIVEMESPORT: “Maybe Jarrod Bowen is next on their radar and he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in.”

Should Bowen sign a new contract with West Ham, that would be a big blow for Klopp’s pursuit of the player. The 25-year-old could easily reject the offer from the Hammers as he still has three years left on his current deal, but with that amount of time left, any deal for the Englishman would surely be a large one if the Reds were to move now.

This is a situation too watch as many other clubs could also join the race.