Man City and Newcastle interested in 30-year-old Barcelona star

Barcelona’s financial situation hasn’t eased up and the Catalan side’s dept and massive wage bill means the club needs to sell players this summer to meet La Liga’s financial fair play regulations.

Frenkie De Jong is one of the La Liga giant’s most sellable assets and has been linked to a move to Manchester United this week for €80million according to reliable Barcelona insider, Gerard Romero.

Another that could join the Dutchman in leaving the Camp Nou, is goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who has doubts about his future with Barca and the project of the club reports Todofichajes.

The German was once deemed unsellable by the club but that could change this summer if a substantial offer arrives at Barcelona’s doorstep.

Among the possible destinations for the Barcelona keeper is Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga side will face competition from Premier League duo, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

It is hard to see Ter Stegen going to Bayern or Man City considering the impressive goalkeepers they already have between the sticks, in Manuel Neuer and Ederson, but Newcastle could be a different story as they look to sign top talent to climb the Premier Leagye table with their newfound wealth.

The Barca keeper was once considered one of the best in the world but hasn’t been playing consistently well for some time now. The German could well be in decline or maybe the situation at Barcelona has resulted in a lack of motivation and therefore new scenery could be good for the 30-year-old.

According to Todofichajes, the Premier League sides have a good chance at signing the keeper, which could set them back around €50million.