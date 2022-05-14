Man United’s season summed up after training ground bust up

Two senior Manchester United players were involved in an alleged training ground bust-up this week which sort of sums up the season for the Red Devils.

According to an article ran by Manchester Evening News, an incident took place towards the end of a Man United training session at Carrington on Thursday in which the two unnamed players were set to have clashed with each other, the day United returned to training following a four-day break.

This brought the training session to a premature end and if the players are important for United’s future, this is yet another headache for incoming manager Erik ten Hag to have to deal with.

The Ajax boss will take over from Ralf Rangnick at the start of next season and is tasked with turning Man United’s fortunes around as the club is miles behind Man City and Liverpool in the English football pecking order.

United have had a terrible season, especially when considering the money they spend last summer in order to challenge this campaign. The Red Devils are sat in sixth position in the Premier League table and could even lose that between now and the end of the season to West Ham.

The Manchester club were also dumped out early in the other three competitions they competed in and the current squad has been deemed one of the worst in United’s history by the club’s fans.

The dressing room is supposedly a divided one and this latest incident highlights that further.