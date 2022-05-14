Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is in Erik ten Hag’s plans despite transfer interest from around Europe.

Dalot has failed to cement a regular place in the Manchester United team this season, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka often rotating with the Portuguese right-back. Neither defender has done enough to hold onto the shirt, but Ten Hag reportedly sees Dalot as a player he can utilise when he arrives in Manchester.

According to O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Ten Hag will be looking to keep hold of Dalot for next season, and the defender’s versatility and offensive abilities are liked by the Dutchman.

Fiorentina have been showing an interest in the defender this season, according to journalist Niccolo Ceccarini (via CaughtOffside). A move now seems unlikely, however, as he could become a key figure in the Manchester United team under the new regime.

Should Manchester United be looking to replace Dalot?

With Manchester United looking to completely overhaul their squad this summer, they have to be careful not to bring in too many players who could take a while to settle in. If Ten Hag can utilise some of the talent already at the club and develop them into better players, it makes a lot more sense financially than signing a new player for every position.

One of the main jobs of a manager is to help develop players. If Ten Hag sees something in Dalot and believes he can turn him into an adequate Premier League right-back, there is no need to spend a lot of money on a replacement, especially when that money can be spent elsewhere.