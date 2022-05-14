Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend (possible ex now) has been flooded with vile comments on her Instagram account.

Harriet Robson made headlines at the beginning of the year after the young model appeared to post evidence of sexual assault, alledged by Greenwood.

The English forward was subsequently arrested by Greater Manchester Police and has not featured for the Red Devils since.

Not only has Greenwood seen his sponsorship deals pulled, but he also remains suspended by the 20-times league winners.

Mason Greenwood girlfriend abused on social media

Shockingly, selections of fans have taken it upon themselves to hound the young woman with a series of truly disgusting and abusive comments on her social media.

Below is an example of some of the hateful remarks she has received.

