Newcastle could complete the signing of Tottenham full-back

Newcastle United have signed Tottenham’s Jordan Hackett up to a trial period with a view of recruiting the left-back to their U23 setup if all goes well. 

The left-back’s trial has already begun with the Premier League club as the 18-year-old made his first appearance for the Magpies academy side in a 3-2 victory over Rangers’ B team last Thursday.

In the last two years, the defender has accumulated 22 appearances for Tottenham’s Under-18 team and was a regular this season in their South Division campaign.

Hackett is on trial at Newcastle
He has also represented England at both under-16 and under-18 levels, following a call-up to the squad in March last year, where the youngster made a 10-minute cameo appearance against Wales.

Despite the billions Newcastle have just inherited, it is important that they don’t forget about their academy as youth players are very important to the running of a football club, whether they make it or are sold on for millions to fund other signings.

Only time will tell whether Hackett will make it or not but Newcastle would be a great place for the 18-year-old to develop.

